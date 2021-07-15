Woman Accused of Aiding in Murder of U.S. Army Soldier Indicted by Grand Jury

Cecily Ann Aguilar was indicted by a Grand Jury Tuesday after being accused of aiding her boyfriend in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. Aguilar has been indicted on 11 charges, including destroying federal documents, conspiracy to tamper with documents, as well as giving false statements in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Guillen served as an Army specialist in Fort Hood until April of 2020 before she was bludgeoned to death by Aguilar's boyfriend, fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson. According to ABC, documents state Guillen's body was dismembered, destroyed, and concealed by Robinson and Aguilar.

On Tuesday, the indictment stated that Aguilar "did unlawfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with another person to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object [Guillen's body] ...with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding."

Robinson, Aguilar's boyfriend, shot himself in July after being confronted by investigators. Previously, Aguilar had given false statements "to prevent" Robinson and herself "from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime."

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for Guillen's family, said, speaking on their behalf, she hopes Aguilar receives the "maximum sentence."

"My clients," Khawam states, "the Guillen family, and I believe that Cecily Aguilar is guilty. When the U.S. Attorney called me yesterday to tell us the news, we felt some relief knowing that justice is underway. We pray that this trial does not drag on but rather is put on a speedy trial calendar so that justice is not delayed. Vanessa was brutally murdered, in a way no one should ever be taken from this Earth."