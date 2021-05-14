Gillibrand, Turner: Military Sexual Assault Bills Will Get Supermajority Vote

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who are introducing legislation in their chambers to tackle the problem of sexual assault in the nation's military branches, said Friday they believe their measures will pass with high levels of bipartisan support.

Gillibrand, who is cosponsoring legislation in the Senate with Republican Joni Ernst of Iowa, is being backed in the House by legislation led by Turner, a GOP member of the House Armed Services Committee. Gillibrand and Turner, appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said they hope their legislation comes to a vote soon.

"We now have 61 bipartisan cosponsors (and) we probably have over 70 supporters of the bill, so we hope we can get a floor vote up or down so we can start the process of making this law," Gillibrand said. "This is something that we worked on for nearly a decade. Unfortunately, the scourge of sexual assault in the military hasn't changed."

Rates of prosecution and conviction continue to decline, she added, so "we are not moving in the right direction at all."

The Senate bill creates a system that more survivors can trust, as it calls for unbiased, trained military prosecutors to decide whether a case should go to trial, Gillibrand said. Turner's bill will also call for similar measures.

"I believe it will end in more convictions and more serial rapists going to jail, which sends the message to change the climate so that these crimes are not tolerated," she said.

This will make a difference for both male and female survivors of sexual assault, Gillibrand said, because when they go through the chain of command when filing complaints, they see that their leaders are not looking out for the troops' well-being.

"They want this decision to be made by somebody who is highly trained, a lawyer, a criminal justice lawyer, someone who has the experience, and somebody who is not within that chain of command," Gillibrand said. "They don't know the perpetrator, they don't know the accuser, and we believe and they believe that if you create this professionalized system, people will have more faith in it."

Turner said he is involved in the fight because sexual assault is a "basic violation of someone's human rights."

"We all have stories from our constituents of people who have been victims of sexual assault," Turner said. "I think what's been important here is Sen. Gillibrand has worked diligently on a piece of legislation that tries to resolve the issue."

Others are coming to the table to pass legislation because Gillibrand listened to all parties involved, Turner said.

"It's a tremendous amount of work on Sen. Gillibrand's part, and I am very pleased to be able to endorse and support her efforts," he added.

The measure has come under some opposition, including from Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, who has said he doesn't like the legislation because it takes prosecution out of the chain of command.

"We've diligently pursued so many other reforms over the last eight years, over 200, in fact, and it's not dented the problem," Gillibrand said. "We still have 20 estimated sexual assaults a year."

She added that fewer cases have gone to trial or ended in conviction in recent years, so matters aren't getting better.

Further, Gillibrand said, commanders have other responsibilities, and they're not trained or positioned to handle legal issues.

"This change is something that service members support, that our commanders support, not only Gen. (Mark) Milley, but Adm. (Michael) Mullen has come out, Gen. (Austin) Miller has come out from the Marines, so we have this broad base of support at this point," said Gillibrand, adding that Ernst, her co-leader on the bill, is the only GOP combat veteran in the Senate.

"Not only has she been a commander, but she's a sexual assault survivor and she has a daughter about to graduate from West Point. ... We are all collaborating now to one place where we believe this one change will make a difference. And it's overwhelmingly supported by the U.S. Senate."