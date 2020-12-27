Companies Developing Apps to Upload Vaccine Passports

Experts are speculating that an eventual return to the normal pre-coronavirus world of packed concerts, sporting events, movies, and flying abroad might require an individual to have a vaccine passport, CNN reported on Sunday.

In order to prepare for such a scenario and give individuals a handy clearance to do these activities, several companies are developing smartphone apps for people to conveniently upload details of their coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

One such example is the Common Trust Network, an app developed by non-profit groups with the aim of creating a trustworthy model for validating the health status of individuals as they travel. Common Trust Network has already partnered with several airlines and hundreds of health systems across the United States

The group has created a CommonPass app that allows users to upload relevant medical information, such as a proof of vaccination, that can generate a health certificate or pass in the form of a QR code that can then be shown to authorities without revealing sensitive information.

This means that, "You can be tested every time you cross a border,” Thomas Crampton, chief marketing and communications officer for The Commons Project, told CNN. “You cannot be vaccinated every time you cross a border."

Large tech companies are also working on similar projects. For example, IBM developed its own app, the Digital Health Pass, which permits companies and venues to customize indicators that would be mandatory for entry – such as coronavirus tests, temperature checks, and vaccination records.

Credentials that relate to those indicators could then be stored in a mobile wallet for easy convenience.