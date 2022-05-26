Students Call for Gun Reform in Organized Walkouts Across America

Students across the United States staged walkouts on Thursday, just two days after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

From coast to coast, students organized walkouts at their respective schools, while apparently demanding stricter gun reform in America, according to social media reports and local news outlets.

At Oxford High School in Michigan — the site of a deadly shooting from last November, where four students were killed — more than 100 students walked out of class, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Students at Buffalo (Minnesota) High School also took part in a Thursday walkout, according to WCCO-TV. Last year, Buffalo was the site of a shooting at Buffalo Allina Clinic Crossroads, which left one medical assistant dead and several others injured.

And in Rhode Island, protesting students from several Providence-based schools took to the ground for three minutes outside the Rhode Island State House, according to state Sen. Tiara Mack, D-R.I, via Twitter.

The Democratic Party currently controls the House and Senate chambers, along with the White House. In that vein, crafting gun reform seemingly wouldn't have too many political obstacles.

On Wednesday, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., embraced calls for gun reform in America, but stopped short of supporting any measure that requires the Senate filibuster to be scrapped.

The filibuster currently requires a 60-vote threshold to enact sweeping changes to any established law, including the Second Amendment.

Regarding the filibuster, Manchin says it's "the only thing that prevents us from total insanity."

Manchin also referred to Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde as "just absolutely horrific," according to The Hill.

Thursday's walkouts were reportedly affiliated with the Students Demand Action group.

According to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, 274 mass shootings have occurred in America since 2009, resulting in 1,536 deaths.