WSJ Rips Obama for Tweets After Texas Shooting

The Wall Street Journal is blasting former President Barack Obama for tweets he posted after a gunman shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school.

"Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies," Obama tweeted Tuesday.

"It's long past time for action, any kind of action," he continued. "And it's another tragedy — a quieter but no less tragic one — for families to wait another day."

But the Journal pushed back at Obama for his remarks.

In an editorial published Thursday, the newspaper said: "As he often does, Barack Obama summed up the single-minded response of the progressive side of American politics.

"Leave it to the former president to demonize his political opponents in the wake of an act of madness. But note his default to 'action, any kind of action.' Anything apparently will do as long as it offers the self-satisfaction that we are doing something, even if it turns out to be futile or counter-productive."

And the Journal noted: "We are fated to have another debate on gun control because half of American politics will insist on it. By all means have at it. But anyone who thinks gun laws will end mass shootings in America isn't paying attention to the much larger problem of mental illness and the collapse of cultural guardrails."