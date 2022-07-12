BYU Could Lose Accreditation Over Transgender Speech Services

Brigham Young University stopped offering transgender speech adaptation services and could lose its accreditation over the move, The College Fix reports.

In February, the private school in Utah, which is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, decided to end gender-affirming speech therapy classes for transgender people, saying that providing such services doesn’t align with the church’s teachings.

After the school's decision, the Council of Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, part of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), launched an investigation into whether BYU will continue to be accredited, according to the Fix.

Though "members and nonmembers who identify as transgender — and their family and friends – should be treated with sensitivity, kindness, compassion, and an abundance of Christlike love," the church opposes gender transition, the college news outlet reports.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, BYU's memo to faculty said it will not assist in speech therapy to support an individual's vocal transition to a sex not assigned at birth.

As a private church-funded institution, BYU is exempt from federal laws prohibiting gender-based discrimination, the Tribune reports.

BYU also has an exemption for "health and insurance benefits and services" that applies to its campus clinics, which means the school can choose to deny care based on a person's identity.

Despite the threat of losing its accreditation, BYU is standing by its decision.

"Although the Department of Communication Disorders is no longer providing gender-affirming voice and communication services, it has made the three students impacted by this change aware of other providers," BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins told the Tribune.

In order to be certified by ASHA upon graduation, pathologists are supposed to be trained to work with every type of client and be versed on the different kinds of therapies, including gender-affirming services.

The organization released a statement in February, saying BYU's decision was "in direct opposition to practice expected" of accredited schools.

"BYU is putting its certified speech-language pathologists (CCC-SLPs) in an untenable position," the statement read. "These employees are now being directed to act in a manner contrary to their responsibilities under the ASHA Code of Ethics."

It urged the school to reinstate its gender-affirming vocal therapy program immediately.