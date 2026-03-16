Pentagon Pursues Lasers to Stop Iran's Attack Drones

The U.S. is examining laser weapon systems as a way to counter Iranian drone attacks and protect U.S. and allied forces in the Middle East, as the conflict places increasing strain on existing missile defenses.

CBS reported that Iranian Shahed drones, which can cost $20,000 each, have been used in attacks across the region.

U.S. and allied forces typically intercept them with missile defense systems that can cost millions of dollars per shot.

The cost imbalance has drawn attention to directed energy weapons, including lasers, that could neutralize drones at far lower cost.

"It changes the economics on how we can actually defeat and defend against these targets that are now being deployed and produced by tens of thousands," said Wahid Nawabi, CEO of defense contractor AeroVironment.

Military planners are evaluating lasers as a way to supplement traditional missile defenses while protecting shipping lanes and military installations in areas such as the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump has also expressed interest in the technology, describing lasers as "incredible" and suggesting they could eventually perform the work of systems such as Patriot interceptors at a lower cost.

Laser weapons remain an emerging technology and are still undergoing testing and refinement.

Systems under development use radar and sensors to detect approaching drones, then track the targets before firing a focused beam designed to disable or destroy them.

AeroVironment has developed a laser system that can be mounted on fixed platforms or vehicles.

"That's the beauty of a laser weapon system, that ability to track and take that overhead burden off of the operator," said John Garrity, who oversees the program at AeroVironment.

The technology could let operators respond quickly to swarms of drones, which analysts say are becoming faster, more capable, and increasingly numerous.

Mara Karlin, a Defense Department policy official under former President Joe Biden, said she believes the U.S. went into the war with Iran prepared for missiles, not "for other threats like drones hitting soft targets."

Defense companies including AeroVironment, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon are developing competing directed energy systems.

Approval from the Pentagon and State Department would be required before some systems could be sold to allied countries in the region.

Even if new contracts are approved, scaling up production could take months as manufacturers expand capacity and the military evaluates how the technology performs in operational conditions.