WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: usa today poll | kamala harris | donad trump | election

USA Today Poll: Harris Holds 5-Point Lead Over Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 11:07 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 5-point lead over former President Donald Trump in the presidential race, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk poll.

Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee, leads Trump, the Republican nominee, 48% to 43%, according to the survey.

The result falls within the USA Today/Suffolk poll's margin of error.

Trump and Harris are scheduled to debate Sept. 10 in an event hosted by ABC News. Many voters — about 1 in 10 — say they might change their mind or are undecided.

Harris' edge in the USA Today/Suffolk survey partly is due to the vice president making inroads on the issues of immigration and national security.

Trump holds a 50% to 47% edge on immigration, but that's down from a 13-point advantage he had over Biden.

The former president also holds a 4-point lead over Harris when it comes to national security and dealing with China, but that's down from 10 points over Biden.

Harris owns double-digit leads of 14 points and 19 points with healthcare and race relations, respectively. Both are larger than the 10-point advantages Biden held.

Trump still holds a nice lead of 51% to 45% when voters are asked about the economy, but that's less than half the 14-point advantage he held over Biden in June.

Democrats also are getting a boost down the ballot.

In June, registered voters said they supported their local Republican congressional candidate over the Democrat by 47% to 45%. Now, likely voters say they support the Democrat over the GOP candidate 48% to 43% — a swing of 7 points.

In terms of enthusiasm for their candidates, Republicans remain solid behind Trump and Democrats have been energized since Harris replaced Biden.

In June, Trump supporters were twice as likely (59% to 30%) as Biden supporters to say they were "very excited" about voting for their candidate.

The former president's support has stayed about the same (60%) while Harris supporters have more than doubled (68%) Biden's standing, the USA Today/Suffolk Poll found.

The issue of election integrity highlighted a big difference between Democrats and Republicans.

Among Harris supporters, 68% say they are "very confident" that ballots will be accurately counted and reported; 29% said they are "somewhat confident"; and 2% are "not confident."

Among Trump supporters, only 11% say they are "very confident" of a fair count; 45% say they're "somewhat confident"; and 42% say they are "not confident."

The USA Today/Suffolk Poll was conducted among 1,000 likely voters by landline and cellphone Aug. 25-28, after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ended. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris hold a 5-point lead over former President Donald Trump in the presidential race, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk poll.
usa today poll, kamala harris, donad trump, election
439
2024-07-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved