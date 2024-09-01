WATCH TV LIVE

ABC Poll: Harris Still Leads, but Gets No Post-DNC Bump

By    |   Sunday, 01 September 2024 03:33 PM EDT

The Trump campaign has said Vice President Kamala Harris was going to get a slight post-Democratic National Convention bump in the polls, but the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that bump never came.

While Harris still leads by 4 points nationally (50%-46%), it is roughly in line with her pre-DNC numbers in the poll.

The lack of a bump for Harris post-DNC was echoed by pollsters appearing Saturday on Newsmax, including numbers after Harris' CNN sit-down Thursday.

"Well, in terms of the interview, no runs, no hits, no errors — really, very little impact," independent pollster John Zogby told Saturday's "The Count."

"You know, you look at the hard numbers even beyond the polling — which shows no bump for her, incidentally — but the hard numbers show 6 million people watched.

"And at this point in time in late August, how many of those people were uncommitted?"

While the debate is less than two weeks away, it could set the tone — if not the winner — of this election, Zogby concluded.

"Uncommitted, undecided, independent voters just don't really pay any attention to this sort of thing until much later on. And so what we really have to gear up for is the main event, the Super Bowl, and that's Sept. 10," he said. "And that's when you might see some movement one way or the other."

Presidential adviser Dick Morris noted the lack of a post-DNC bump is a death knell for Harris' campaign.

"I'm one of one of the first ones to predict her demise," Morris told "Saturday Report," adding of the Harris campaign that "it's now on its downward trajectory."

While ABC News noted Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump did not get a post-Republican National Convention bump, that led to President Joe Biden getting bumped himself from the top of the Democrat ticket — and Harris' rise gave a bit of a "honeymoon" in the polls for her, according to Trump pollsters.

Among the other ABC News/Ipsos poll findings Sunday:

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leaving the race had no effect on the race, as 79% said it does not change their vote. There were roughly the same numbers of those more likely to vote for Trump (12%) than were less likely to vote for Trump (9%).
  • Harris has a 6-point edge on being expected to win the Sept. 10 presidential debate (43%-37%), including a 7-point edge among independents on that question.
  • 18% do not expect either Harris or Trump to win the debate.
  • Trump is more trusted than Harrison the top campaign issues of the economy, inflation, and immigration.

ABC News/Ipsos polled 2,496 adults Aug. 23-27 and the full results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Sunday, 01 September 2024 03:33 PM
