Report: Biden Envoy to Give Classified Briefing on Iran Nuclear Deal

The Biden administration will soon brief members of Congress about the status of negotiations involving the so-called Iran Nuclear Deal in a classified setting, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

From that report, Rob Malley, President Joe Biden's special envoy for Iran, is slated to apprise the House Foreign Affairs Committee on global talks Sept. 14, fueling speculation that a framework deal with Iran could be announced shortly after the private House session.

At this time, it remains unknown if White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk would possess a central role in the classified briefing.

According to various reports, negotiators representing the U.S., Iran and other participating countries were seemingly making progress on a revival of the Obama-era nuclear pact from 2015, which was subsequently rescinded by then-President Donald Trump a few years later.

However, the new negotiations have apparently hit a snag, according to Politico, with the U.S. characterizing Tehran's latest demand as a step "backwards."

"We are studying Iran's response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging," a senior Biden administration official told Politico.

On Thursday, a large group of House Republicans and Democrats sent a letter to Biden, demanding full transparency regarding the rumors of an imminent nuclear pact with the Iranians.

In the letter to Biden, co-authored by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., the lawmakers requested the White House share the text of any potential nuclear agreements with congressional members.

The 50 Republicans and Democrats, according to the letter, were concerned that certain provisions in a revised nuclear pact could result in weakening U.S. sanctions on Iran that "are meant to target funding" for terrorist activities.

Only four countries comprise the State Department's "sponsors of terror" listing: Cuba, Syria, North Korea and Iran.

The Iran Nuclear Deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had Iran agreeing to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and also cutting its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98%.

In return, the Iranian leaders reportedly collected $150 billion from other countries, including the U.S.