Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Revived Nuclear Deal Would Make Iran a Global Power

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, has a problem with the Biden administration reportedly being on the verge of reinstating the Iran nuclear deal in the coming months.

From McCaul's perspective, the reworked deal would infuse Iran with billions of dollars ... but not necessarily deter the Iranians from having an increased nuclear presence on the global stage.

"Iran understands one thing: power," McCaul told Newsmax on Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." with host Lyndsay Keith. "And a nuclear Iran shouldn't be accessible."

The Iran nuclear deal "will put [Iran], certainly, on the path to a nuclear bomb," McCaul said. And yet, that doesn't seem to be a pressing concern with the Biden administration — regardless of previous public statements, he said.

The White House is focused only on undoing then-President Donald Trump's pact withdrawal from 2018, added McCaul, who is up for reelection in November.

What makes McCaul so fearful of a nuclear-fortified Iran? He referenced a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency, in which the IAEA revealed that Iran had not "clarified" why nuclear materials had previously been found at three nonsanctioned sites: Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad.

Iran ''would like to sweep that [incident] under the rug as part of this deal" with the U.S. and the European Union, McCaul said. "This demonstrates how insincere and untrustworthy they are in negotiations."

With some of Iran's "sunset provisions" expiring soon — clauses that prohibit the Iranians from stockpiling uranium or using advanced centrifuges for nuclear processing — McCaul believes Iran will work quickly to increase its 60% level of uranium enrichment to the fully functional rate.

Iran is trying to stall the deal "so they can approach complete 90% enrichment," McCaul said. "They're not operating in good faith here, and trust is a big issue."

What's more, McCaul said the Iranians likely aren't fearing any reprisal from the United States, as long as President Joe Biden is in office.

After the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last year, McCaul says world leaders in China, Russia, and Iran look at the Biden administration ... "and see weakness."

"Iran shouldn't have nuclear capabilities, period," McCaul said.

