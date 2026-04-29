NRCC Hails Supreme Court Decision Striking Louisiana Map

The National Republican Congressional Committee praised a Supreme Court ruling striking down Louisiana's congressional map that created a second majority-Black district, calling the decision a win for constitutional principles and election integrity, The Hill reported Wednesday.

"Today's decision is a victory for the Constitution and the principle that every American citizen is equal under the law," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a statement. "The Supreme Court made clear that our elections should be decided by voters, not engineered through unconstitutional mandates."

The high court, in a 6-3 ruling split along ideological lines, found Louisiana's map to be an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, weakening a key provision of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has long been used to challenge voting practices that dilute minority representation.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the map violated the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs by prioritizing race in the redistricting process. The decision aligns with a broader conservative effort to limit the scope of Section 2, which has historically enabled the creation of majority-minority districts.

Hudson, a North Carolina congressman, argued that the ruling curbs what Republicans see as activist-driven redistricting.

"For too long, activists have manipulated the redistricting process to achieve political outcomes, dividing Americans instead of bringing them together," he said. "This ruling restores fairness, strengthens confidence in our elections, and ensures every voter is treated equally under the law."

The decision is expected to have sweeping implications for redistricting litigation nationwide, particularly in Southern states, where majority-minority districts have played a central role in expanding political representation for Black voters and other minority groups.

Legal experts say the ruling could reshape how courts evaluate claims under Section 2, especially as states face legal battles over mid-decade redistricting efforts that depart from the traditional post-census timeline.

In a sharply worded dissent, Justice Elena Kagan warned that the ruling significantly undermines protections for minority voters.

"The consequences are likely to be far-reaching and grave. Today's decision renders Section 2 all but a dead letter," Kagan wrote, arguing that the ruling could allow states to dismantle districts that have historically enabled minority communities to elect candidates of their choice.

She cautioned that in regions still marked by racial polarization in voting, minority voters may be "cracked out of the electoral process," referring to a practice in which voting blocs are split across districts to dilute their influence.

"The decision here is about Louisiana's District 6," Kagan wrote, "but so too it is about many other districts, particularly in the South, that in the last half-century have given minority citizens, and particularly African Americans, a meaningful political voice."

Kagan added that such districts may now exist "only on sufferance, and probably not for long."

The ruling is likely to prompt a new wave of legal challenges ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, as advocacy groups and state officials reassess the boundaries of permissible redistricting under federal law.