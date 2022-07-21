UNC Student Govt President Nixes Funds to Anti-abortion Groups

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Students for Life has asked the student government president to stop a "divisive" protest against the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after the president issued an executive order banning any business with pro-life groups.

Student Body President Taliajah Vann on July 6 posted the executive order on Instagram saying that the Undergraduate Student Executive Branch is not allowed to "contract or expend funds" to any individual, business or group that supports limiting "access to reproductive healthcare."

The Executive Branch of the UNC Student Government is holding a "Redirect the Rage" protest on July 24 for people who are angry about the decision to "speak out against the repeal of federal protections around abortions," a statement by the group read. "We are dedicated to expanding resources and basic needs for all of our students, especially those of marginalized communities in our wider Carolina fabric," the statement continued.

Pro-life students immediately fired back at Vann's initial proclamation, claiming lawsuits would ensue and that the purpose of the student government is to represent all students and all viewpoints.

A statement issued by Students for Life calling for the rally to be canceled said that "no Tarheel should feel unwelcome or threatened at Carolina because of such personally held beliefs."

Amy Buxton, co-president of the UNC Students for Life chapter, told The Daily Caller that the actions by the UNC Executive Branch do not align with the mission promoted by the campus.

"I think that it is extremely troubling that an organization who is committed to serving the entire student body has taken actions that do not consider the diversity of thought on campus," Buxton told The Daily Caller. "I have received email after email from different faculty about how UNC should embrace diversity and make campus a safe place for everyone. However, when it comes to diversity of thought, I do not find this mission being upheld, especially in recent events.

"Their recent executive order causes Students for Life to feel like an outcast organization on campus and it makes our mission of providing resources to pregnant and parenting students more difficult to be advertised and accepted by the student body and faculty members," Bri Shoebert, co-president of the UNC Students for Life chapter, told The Daily Caller.

