×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: university of north carolina chapel hill | abortion | pro-life

UNC Student Govt President Nixes Funds to Anti-abortion Groups

UNC Student Govt President Nixes Funds to Anti-abortion Groups
(Feng Yu/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 21 July 2022 07:38 PM EDT

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Students for Life has asked the student government president to stop a "divisive" protest against the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after the president issued an executive order banning any business with pro-life groups.

Student Body President Taliajah Vann on July 6 posted the executive order on Instagram saying that the Undergraduate Student Executive Branch is not allowed to "contract or expend funds" to any individual, business or group that supports limiting "access to reproductive healthcare."

The Executive Branch of the UNC Student Government is holding a "Redirect the Rage" protest on July 24 for people who are angry about the decision to "speak out against the repeal of federal protections around abortions," a statement by the group read. "We are dedicated to expanding resources and basic needs for all of our students, especially those of marginalized communities in our wider Carolina fabric," the statement continued.

Pro-life students immediately fired back at Vann's initial proclamation, claiming lawsuits would ensue and that the purpose of the student government is to represent all students and all viewpoints.

A statement issued by Students for Life calling for the rally to be canceled said that "no Tarheel should feel unwelcome or threatened at Carolina because of such personally held beliefs."

Amy Buxton, co-president of the UNC Students for Life chapter, told The Daily Caller that the actions by the UNC Executive Branch do not align with the mission promoted by the campus.

"I think that it is extremely troubling that an organization who is committed to serving the entire student body has taken actions that do not consider the diversity of thought on campus," Buxton told The Daily Caller. "I have received email after email from different faculty about how UNC should embrace diversity and make campus a safe place for everyone. However, when it comes to diversity of thought I do not find this mission being upheld, especially in recent events.

"Their recent executive order causes Students for Life to feel like an outcast organization on campus and it makes our mission of providing resources to pregnant and parenting students more difficult to be advertised and accepted by the student body and faculty members," Bri Shoebert, co-president of the UNC Students for Life chapter, told The Daily Caller.

Related Stories:

Abortion Extremist Group Declares 'Open Season' on Pro-Life Facilities Nationwide

WSJ Poll: Plurality Support 15-Week Abortion Ban​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Students for Life has asked the student government president to stop a "divisive" protest against the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after the president issued an executive order banning any business with ...
university of north carolina chapel hill, abortion, pro-life
404
2022-38-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved