WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hotline | woke | dei | corporate | billboards

Hotline Targets 'Woke' Corporate Policies Nationwide

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 05:11 PM EST

A new hotline invites workers to report diversity and inclusion efforts in corporate America, fueling debates over the role of political activism in the workplace, Breitbart reported.

A newly launched hotline is urging American employees to report workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives they view as politically driven, according to reports from Breitbart News.

Billboards in cities such as Dallas, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, promote the initiative, offering a platform for whistleblowers to submit evidence of what organizers term "woke corporate politics."

One billboard in Dallas reads, "Would you rather sit in traffic than sit through another DEI meeting?"

It directs interested individuals to visit WokeHotline.com, where they can anonymously share tips, internal documents, and other materials regarding DEI policies in their workplaces.

The website describes its mission as ending "harmful practices" to ensure corporations prioritize "excellence, not ideology." It seeks evidence such as human resources emails, diversity training materials, executive memos, office decorations, and political discussions on workplace communication platforms.

The hotline's launch coincides with growing scrutiny of DEI and related corporate policies, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Public sentiment appears to be shifting, with a Pew Research survey reporting a decline in the percentage of Americans who view DEI as beneficial. Another study found that 36% of respondents believe DEI efforts negatively impact white men.

Corporate America is responding to this change in public opinion. Retail giant Walmart recently announced a scale-back of its DEI initiatives, stating it would cease promoting products like chest binders marketed to children and reevaluate grants for LGBTQ+ events. The company also withdrew from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Similarly, corporations such as Toyota, Lowe's, Ford Motor Co., Harley-Davidson, and Jack Daniel's have reportedly reduced their involvement in DEI initiatives.

The hotline's emergence aligns with a broader cultural shift. Advocates of the hotline, including Daniel Cameron, CEO of the 1792 Exchange and a former Kentucky attorney general, argue that it reflects a return to political neutrality in business. Speaking to Breitbart News, Cameron praised "brave and courageous" CEOs who are reconsidering their social and political activism commitments, emphasizing that consumers and workers are "paying attention."

The incoming Trump administration could amplify these efforts, positioning whistleblowers as central figures in the pushback against corporate activism. Supporters of the hotline suggest that workers' input will be critical in dismantling what they see as ideological overreach.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new hotline invites workers to report diversity and inclusion efforts in corporate America, fueling debates over the role of political activism in the workplace, Breitbart reported.
hotline, woke, dei, corporate, billboards
400
2024-11-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved