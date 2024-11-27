Hotline Targets 'Woke' Corporate Policies Nationwide

A new hotline invites workers to report diversity and inclusion efforts in corporate America, fueling debates over the role of political activism in the workplace, Breitbart reported.

Billboards in cities such as Dallas, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, promote the initiative, offering a platform for whistleblowers to submit evidence of what organizers term "woke corporate politics."

One billboard in Dallas reads, "Would you rather sit in traffic than sit through another DEI meeting?"

It directs interested individuals to visit WokeHotline.com, where they can anonymously share tips, internal documents, and other materials regarding DEI policies in their workplaces.

The website describes its mission as ending "harmful practices" to ensure corporations prioritize "excellence, not ideology." It seeks evidence such as human resources emails, diversity training materials, executive memos, office decorations, and political discussions on workplace communication platforms.

The hotline's launch coincides with growing scrutiny of DEI and related corporate policies, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Public sentiment appears to be shifting, with a Pew Research survey reporting a decline in the percentage of Americans who view DEI as beneficial. Another study found that 36% of respondents believe DEI efforts negatively impact white men.

Corporate America is responding to this change in public opinion. Retail giant Walmart recently announced a scale-back of its DEI initiatives, stating it would cease promoting products like chest binders marketed to children and reevaluate grants for LGBTQ+ events. The company also withdrew from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Similarly, corporations such as Toyota, Lowe's, Ford Motor Co., Harley-Davidson, and Jack Daniel's have reportedly reduced their involvement in DEI initiatives.

The hotline's emergence aligns with a broader cultural shift. Advocates of the hotline, including Daniel Cameron, CEO of the 1792 Exchange and a former Kentucky attorney general, argue that it reflects a return to political neutrality in business. Speaking to Breitbart News, Cameron praised "brave and courageous" CEOs who are reconsidering their social and political activism commitments, emphasizing that consumers and workers are "paying attention."

The incoming Trump administration could amplify these efforts, positioning whistleblowers as central figures in the pushback against corporate activism. Supporters of the hotline suggest that workers' input will be critical in dismantling what they see as ideological overreach.