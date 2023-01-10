Woman Recounts Date with Idaho Murder Suspect in TikTok Video

A woman who claims to have gone on a date with Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month, recounted her dating story in a viral video released this week.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, which has since garnered more than 1 million views, the woman — whose TikTok account lists her name as "Hayley" — recounts how she matched with Kohberger on a dating app about seven years ago.

"My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don't know much about him," Hayley said in the video.

"We matched on Tinder, we talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, 'Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?' I was like, sure. So we went to the movies," she added.

Hayley also told The New York Post that Kohberger "completely changed once we were in my dorm, so I'm glad I was able to get away."

She noted that at the time, "I thought he was just going to drop me off, but that was not the case. He kind of invited himself inside."

Hayley told the Post that Kohberger "was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn't get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a Stage 5 clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me."

In the video, Hayley alleged that Kohberger "kept trying to touch me. Not, like, inappropriately, just trying to tickle me, and like rub my shoulders and stuff and I was like, 'Why are you touching me?'"

She then said that Kohberger "got super-serious" after being confronted about the touching.

"He’s like, 'I’m not,' and I'm like, 'You are, though,' and he's like, 'I’m not touching you.' Kind of trying to gaslight me into thinking that he didn't touch me, which is weird," Hayley recalled.

Around that point, Hayley claimed that when she left the room for the dorm's shared bathroom, Kohberger followed her.

"He didn’t go in with me, but like he stood outside the door … I just thought that was weird," Hayley said.

Hayley said she then pretended to throw up while in the bathroom, but said "it wasn't because I was scared of him or thought he would hurt me, if I asked him to leave. It was just mostly because I'm socially awkward. I didn't know how to ask him to leave."

Kohberger then reportedly messaged Hayley to tell her he was leaving. He later allegedly sent her a message saying she had "good birthing hips." And in the video, Hayley revealed she "never talked to him" after that.

Also, Hayley told the Post the situation with Kohberger "could have been so much different," which is why she decided to share her story.

"Bryan was not even the creepiest or scariest Tinder date I've been on. I hope that if any young women see my story and think they're invincible, they learn that taking precautions when going on dates with people you meet online is so important," said Hayley.