WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: united states | seizure | sanctioned oil tanker | venezuela

US Forces Seize Seventh Sanctioned Oil Tanker

By    |   Tuesday, 20 January 2026 05:35 PM EST

U.S. military forces on Tuesday seized a seventh oil tanker tied to Venezuela, continuing the Trump administration's aggressive enforcement of sanctions aimed at controlling the flow of Venezuelan oil and preventing unauthorized exports in the Caribbean.

According to a statement from U.S. Southern Command, American forces boarded and apprehended the vessel in the Caribbean.  

"This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident," Southern Command said. "The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully."

Southern Command emphasized that the joint force's actions in the Western Hemisphere are focused on national security and stability.

Military officials did not specify whether the Coast Guard took control of the tanker, as has occurred in several previous interdictions.

The seizures are part of the broader Operation Southern Spear campaign, which includes a maritime effort to block sanctioned and "shadow fleet" vessels from evading U.S. sanctions and shipping Venezuelan crude.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces intercepted other tankers in the Caribbean and North Atlantic, including vessels previously reflagged or renamed in attempts to hide their origins and evade capture.

President Donald Trump earlier this month announced that Venezuela had agreed to turn over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States as part of a deal reached between Washington and Caracas.

Last week, the U.S. completed its first sales of Venezuelan oil under the new arrangement, valued at about $500 million.

Administration officials say the proceeds from those sales are being placed in U.S.-controlled accounts, including a primary account in Qatar, in order to keep the funds out of the reach of creditors and under American supervision.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the oil sales are part of a broader $2 billion agreement, with further shipments and sales expected in the coming weeks.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. military forces on Tuesday seized a seventh oil tanker tied to Venezuela, continuing the Trump administration's aggressive enforcement of sanctions aimed at controlling the flow of Venezuelan oil and preventing unauthorized exports in the Caribbean.
united states, seizure, sanctioned oil tanker, venezuela
335
2026-35-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved