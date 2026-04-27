Sen. Cotton: Permitting Delays Imperil US Security

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the U.S. risks falling behind global competitors such as China unless it overhauls what he described as a "broken" federal permitting system that delays critical infrastructure and energy projects.

In a newly published opinion piece, Cotton argued that national security is increasingly tied not only to military strength, but also to the nation's ability to build essential infrastructure quickly, including power plants, mining operations, and defense-related facilities.

"Whether the United States can keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and win the competition with China will not be decided solely by aircraft carriers, missiles or defense budgets," Cotton wrote. "It will also be decided by the country's ability to quickly restock its now-depleted munitions supplies and build the physical foundations of power and defense needed for modern warfare."

Cotton said the current permitting process is bogged down by lengthy environmental reviews, bureaucratic hurdles, and legal challenges that can delay or halt projects for years.

"For years, a broken permitting system has choked the infrastructure growth that underwrites American strength," he wrote.

He cited the SunZia Transmission Line as a key example, noting that the project took nearly 17 years to navigate the federal permitting process before construction began.

Similarly, he pointed to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which faced years of litigation before Congress intervened to let the project proceed.

Such delays are not isolated, Cotton argued, but reflect systemic problems that are affecting billions of dollars in potential investment. According to estimates from McKinsey & Company cited in the piece, as much as $1.5 trillion in investment is tied up awaiting federal approvals.

Cotton said those projects, if completed, could significantly boost U.S. economic output and strengthen energy resilience, particularly during periods of global instability.

He contrasted the current regulatory environment with earlier eras of American infrastructure development, noting that major projects such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Interstate Highway System were completed far more quickly despite their massive scale.

Cotton called for sweeping reforms to major environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, as well as stricter timelines for reviews and limits on litigation that can stall projects indefinitely.

"The U.S. cannot regulate its way to strength," he wrote.

Cotton has long emphasized competition with China as a defining geopolitical challenge and has advocated reducing U.S. dependence on Chinese supply chains and strengthening domestic industrial capacity.

His latest warning comes amid broader debates in Washington over how to balance environmental protection with the need for faster infrastructure development as lawmakers in both parties consider permitting reform proposals aimed at accelerating project approvals.

Without changes, Cotton cautioned, the U.S. risks undermining its own economic and national security position.

"America risks regulating itself into defeat," he wrote.