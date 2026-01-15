Coast Guard Seizes 6th Sanctioned Oil Tanker

The U.S Coast Guard on Thursday morning seized a 6th sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, reports Carla Babb, Newsmax national security correspondent.

The seizure, which comes ahead of a meeting ⁠between President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition ​leader Maria Corina Machado, was executed in conjunction with U.S. Marine Corps personnel.

The ship, identifed by the U.S. Southern Command as the Veronica, ately released but it is said to have a capacity of up to 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, was operating under the flag of Guyana.

It is part of an Informal "ghost fleet" of tankers that operated under the radar before the U.S. captured Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

The seizure comes less than a week after Friday's pre-dawn capture of the tanker Olina in the Caribbean.

The Southern Command's full post: