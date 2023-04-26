×
Ultra Right Beer Sales Soar as Bud Light Plummets

By    |   Wednesday, 26 April 2023 06:52 PM EDT

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer is expected to top $1 million in sales since mid-April while servings of Bud Light plummeted in the first half of the month, according to beer flow monitoring company BeerBoard.

After just 12 days in business, Ultra Right has gained more than 10,000 customers and sold 20,000 six-packs. The conservative beer brand, which launched immediately after Americans began boycotting Bud Light for its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, is projected to surpass $1 million in sales by Sunday.

"This is more than a beer company, it's a movement of people who are speaking up and saying no, we're done," Ultra Right CEO Seth Weathers told Fox Business on Tuesday. "This is our line in the sand."

The price for a six-pack of Ultra Right is $19.99; Weathers said the cost could come down as soon as this week.

Brewing with Big Kettle Brewing in Gwinnett County, Georgia, the "100% woke-free American beer" also racked up $70,000 in shirt sales since its launch.

Meanwhile, servers at nearly 3,000 locations using BeerBoard's network poured approximately 6% less Bud Light than other light lagers from April 2 to April 15, after the calls for a boycott of the Anheuser-Busch brand began, Axios reported.

Country music stars and conservatives nationwide called for a boycott of the beer since transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney announced on April 1 that Bud Light sent her personalized cans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of living as a trans girl.

Citing data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting, the New York Post reported that Bud Light sales were down 21% in volume for the week ending April 15, after an 11% drop the week prior.

Last weekend, Anheuser-Busch announced that the two executives responsible for the Mulvaney collaboration had been placed on involuntary leave. The move came after the company's CEO, Brendan Whitworth, issued a statement April 14 addressing the brouhaha.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," Whitworth reportedly said. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Business boomed for Ultra Right after Weathers posted a viral video on Twitter railing against Bud Light's controversial ad campaign.

"Conservatives: We only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow up Big Corporate's hold on us," the CEO told Fox Business. "This opportunity comes once in a lifetime."

"They think conservatives are stupid … This behavior from Big Corporate will never end until conservatives hold the line," he said. "We've never followed through, but this is our chance. Never buy another Anheuser-Busch product again. Ever. Period. Until we cause permanent economic harm to a woke corporation who treats us like garbage, they will never stop."

