Trans Influencer's Business Ties Still Causing Uproar

Transgender influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney's partnerships with Bud Light and Maybelline cosmetics continue to rile conservatives and the business community.

The uproar now includes the leaves taken by two Bud Light executives: the first exit reported by Beer Business Daily and Ad Age, and a second leave reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Bud Light vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid's leave of absence came after conservatives railed at a resurfaced podcast interview in which she discussed moving Bud Light away from its "fratty" ties, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted.

The turmoil also has had an effect on Anheuser-Busch's bottom line, with sales dropping 17% for a seven-day period ending April 15, according to the New York Post.

For days, the company remained silent about the uproar, but on April 14, it tweeted a statement from its CEO Brendan Whitworth saying it "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

Still, MarketWatch has reported promotions with trans activists can also work in a company's favor by locking down a brand's connection with a younger demographic that's supportive of transgender rights.

Matthew Berman, chief executive of Emerald Digital, a marketing company based in New York and New Orleans, told MarketWatch that brands are aware of the risks and rewards when they engage in controversial partnerships.

"They've made the calculations," Berman said.