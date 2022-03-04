×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | russia | invasion | kremlin | surprise

Report: Kremlin Surprised by Putin's Invasion of Ukraine, Severity of Sanctions

Report: Kremlin Surprised by Putin's Invasion of Ukraine, Severity of Sanctions
(Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik via AP)

By    |   Friday, 04 March 2022 05:33 PM

Kremlin officials were supposedly surprised that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine and were expecting milder sanctions for their decision to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of its neighbor as independent states, the independent Russian news organization Agency reported Friday.

One senior official told Agency that legislators "did not know" that the military would unleash the measure of force that it did and were shocked when news broke of the invasion.

The claim comes despite more than a month of reporting in the West that Russian military forces were growing to more than 100,000 along the country's border with Ukraine as well as in neighboring Belarus.

Putin's Cabinet, according to an unidentified source close to the administration, only was making preparations for sanctions by NATO and like-minded governments in reaction to recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as sovereign nations on Feb. 21.

The sanctions that have caused the most concern to Russia are the exclusion from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (or SWIFT) system for some banks, the freezing of Russia's foreign assets and the withdrawal by major international companies from the country.

Sanctions also have included seizing assets owned by Russian billionaires closely tied to Putin.

"Everything is f*****," Agency quoted its source as saying.

One of Agency source's also said the Russian government convened meetings about the potential sanctions and even conducted stress tests in case the country's SWIFT connection was severed.

Despite their supposed shock, Russian government officials feel compelled to remain in their  positions or be seen as a traitor.

"You can only quit to prison," the official said.

Business Insider reported Tuesday that Western intelligence claims Putin was so incensed at the sanctions by the United States and its allies that he threatened civilian targets to "set an example."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kremlin officials were supposedly surprised that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine and were expecting milder sanctions for their decision to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of its neighbor as independent states.
ukraine, russia, invasion, kremlin, surprise, agency
299
2022-33-04
Friday, 04 March 2022 05:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved