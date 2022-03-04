Microsoft Suspends Product Sales and Services in Russia

Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine last week in an attack that threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Since then scores of Western companies, including Apple Inc , Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia against the backdrop of Western nations imposing sanctions.



In a blog, Microsoft said it is "horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia."



Microsoft also said it is taking steps to protect Ukaine's cybersecurity against Russian attacks, noting that since the start of the war, it has helped Ukraine intercept more than 20 attempts to disrupt Ukraine's government, information technology oand financial sector.



Furthermore, Microsoft said, it is working with the Red Cross and United Nations agencies to help Ukranian refugees.

Apple said on Tuesday said it had paused all product sales in Russia.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president Brad Smith said.