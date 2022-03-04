×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | microsoft products and sales suspended in russia

Microsoft Suspends Product Sales and Services in Russia

Microsoft
(AP)

Friday, 04 March 2022 09:21 AM

Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine last week in an attack that threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Since then scores of Western companies, including Apple Inc , Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia against the backdrop of Western nations imposing sanctions.

In a blog, Microsoft said it is "horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia."

Microsoft also said it is taking steps to protect Ukaine's cybersecurity against Russian attacks, noting that since the start of the war, it has helped Ukraine intercept more than 20 attempts to disrupt Ukraine's government, information technology oand financial sector.

Furthermore, Microsoft said, it is working with the Red Cross and United Nations agencies to help Ukranian refugees.

Apple said on Tuesday said it had paused all product sales in Russia.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president Brad Smith said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.
microsoft products and sales suspended in russia
211
2022-21-04
Friday, 04 March 2022 09:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved