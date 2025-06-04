Ukraine Drone Blitz Triggers US Base Security Alarm

Ukraine's unprecedented drone assault on Russian airfields is sending shock waves through Washington, exposing vulnerabilities in U.S. military infrastructure and prompting urgent calls from lawmakers and defense officials for enhanced base protection and counter-drone capabilities, Politico reported.

A massive Ukrainian drone offensive targeting Russian airfields has intensified concerns in Washington over the security of U.S. military bases. Officials acknowledge the devastating potential of low-cost, crewless systems guided by artificial intelligence.

This week, Kyiv launched more than 100 drones deep into Russian territory, obliterating five military bases and damaging more than 40 aircraft. The AI-guided operation sent shock waves across the globe as videos circulated online showing Russian bombers and fighter jets exploding on exposed tarmacs.

Though seen as a significant win for Ukraine, the attack highlighted the ease with which relatively inexpensive drones can dismantle a sophisticated air force. This revelation carries glaring implications for the U.S., especially in contested regions such as the Pacific.

"It has to make you much more aware of how vulnerable we as a nation are," said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

"The Ukrainians defeated the Russian navy without owning any ships, and now they've decimated their air force with virtually no air force of their own."

Lawmakers and military officials warn that U.S. aircraft remain unprotected, many parked in open areas without adequate shelter or camouflage. The attack could spur a reevaluation of defense spending and strategies, including investments in counter-drone systems, hardened aircraft shelters, and camouflage technology.

The Air Force chief of staff, Gen. David Allvin, called the Ukrainian strikes a "wake-up moment" and suggested the damage, estimated at $7 billion, would weigh heavily in defense budget discussions.

"Seemingly impenetrable locations, maybe, are not," he said at a recent event hosted by the Center for a New American Security.

The Air Force said it "maintains a high state of readiness to defend against a range of threats" and invests in layered defenses, early warning systems, and rapid response protocols to handle airborne threats, including drone swarms.

President Donald Trump is aware of the vulnerabilities exposed by the Ukrainian drone strikes and is "taking steps to fix them," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. She pointed to Trump's initiative for a Golden Dome missile shield and emphasized that he "has a full understanding … about the future of warfare and how drones are a big part of that."

Leavitt added that Trump is pushing for passage of the Republicans' tax and spending package, which would inject $150 billion into the Pentagon, including funds for counter-drone measures.

Concerns are especially high in the Pacific. A Hudson Institute report found China has built over 400 hardened aircraft shelters in the region over the past decade. The U.S. has built just 22.

"Large numbers of American bombers sit open on the tarmac, just like the ones we saw in those videos," said Thomas Shugart, a former Navy officer.

"The Ukrainians are redefining warfare," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. "We have to learn from this."