Putin: Ukrainian Attacks on Bridges Were Terrorist Attacks

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 10:43 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the attacks on bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions were terrorist attacks aimed at wrecking the peace talks.

"They are asking for a summit meeting. But how can such meetings be held in these conditions? What is there to talk about? How can we negotiate with those who rely on terror?" Putin said.

Russia should not fall for Ukraine's criminal provocations and should use negotiations and all means to achieve the goals of the military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

In response to Lavrov's remarks, Putin said, "I agree with this."

