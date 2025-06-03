Andriy Yermak to Newsmax: Putin Needs to Feel Pain of Sanctions

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Russia must feel the cost of continuing the war against Ukraine, and that it can happen through "painful" sanctions levied by the U.S. and Europe.

Yermak joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in studio after leading the Ukrainian delegation in a full day of talks at the White House and on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Politico reported that securing sanctions against Russia is the main priority for Yermak's trip to Washington.

"First of all, we are looking very much for the new sanctions, the strong, real strong sanctions against Russia," he confirmed.

When asked, Yermak, 53, told Van Susteren that sanctions are a proven tool against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But definitely I can say that [it works] … and now discussing these sanctions and the bill, new bill of Sen. [Lindsey] Graham, it's about the energy. It's about oil. It's about bank sectors," Yermak said.

"It's really painful and really effective sanctions. Because what Putin will recognize [is] that he needs to stop and to go for the serious negotiation. Then he feels that it will cost him a real price, because this war has to cost him, to cost Russia."

Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Kyiv regarding legislation they are sponsoring to impose severe sanctions on Russia and the coordinated effort to end the more than three-year-old conflict.

"But today's sanctions we discussed in Senate, I think it's very effective sanctions. Plus, it was very important that [these] sanctions have to be coordinated with the European partners," Yermak said.

Yermak also discussed the bombing of Russia's Kerch Strait Bridge — a critical piece of infrastructure that connects occupied Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.

"First of all, the bridge, it's … how [Russia delivers] the weapons to the Crimea Peninsula. And how Russia [uses] the Crimea Peninsula; after annexations, they use as a military base, and especially from Crimea, they send the rockets and missiles against the civilians," he said.

Between that initiative and Ukraine's drone attack on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bomber planes, Yermak said Ukraine is showing the world they are not defeated.

"What happened over the last days demonstrated that Ukraine is not losing this war and Russia not winning. And after more than three years, Ukraine is surviving, Ukraine is fighting, and Ukraine is able to achieve a just and lasting peace," he said.

Yermak and the delegation will have a second day of talks with Trump administration officials on Wednesday, including with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

