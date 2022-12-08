Showdown Looms on US Aid to Ukraine

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. has provided $68 billion in aid to Kyiv, and on Nov. 15, the Biden administration requested another $38 billion.

But with Republicans set to take over the House — and the federal government's purse strings — in January when the 118th Congress convenes, such robust spending, especially with the U.S. mired in an economic and border crisis, might not be so easy to come by.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in October that Republicans won't write a blank check to Ukraine if Republicans regained the majority.

"The American people, the taxpayers of this country, deserve to know where their money is going and how it's being spent," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at a Nov. 17 news conference when she introduced a privileged resolution to audit funds to Ukraine allocated by Congress.

At the same news conference, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said, "The days of endless cash and military material to Ukraine are numbered.

"They are numbered when we get into the majority," Gaetz said. "I will not vote for one more dollar to Ukraine. We are far too entangled in this conflict."

With a potential showdown looming, GOP lawmakers who support Ukraine and members of the Biden administration are arguing to stay the course.

"In the struggle between those fighting to defend democracy and those bent on imperial aggression, the United States stands with the forces of freedom; and we are determined to use American power to defend our great democracy and to bend the arc of history toward liberty," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

"Let's be clear: We will not be dragged into Putin's war, but we will stand with Ukraine as it fights to defend its citizens and its sovereignty."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Republicans need to know that if the U.S. is not pushing back on Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansionist plans, he might not stop at Ukraine.

"I have had this stance for a very long time that, for heaven's sake, we should be pounding the bloody hell out of the Russians through the Ukrainians so that they cannot pop their head back up and come back in another five to 10 years," Ernst said at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., agreed.

"It's in our national security interest when Ukraine prevails," Bacon, a retired Air Force officer, told Military.com at the Reagan National Defense Forum. "A Russia-dominated Ukraine will cost us blood and treasure down the road."

Bacon added it's crucial for the Biden administration "to show that these weapons are getting to where they need to go, and Ukrainians are making good use of them."