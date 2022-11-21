Secretary of Defense Austin: US Supporting Ukraine 'as Long as It Takes'

The U.S. will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes" to defend its border against Russia, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday.

"We'll continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Austin told reporters Monday, saying it will remain an "international effort" and allies are "very committed to provide Ukraine as much assistance as we can provide Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"We've seen Ukraine use that assistance in very artful ways, and they've been very successful on the battlefield thus far: We've seen them defeat the Russians in the battle of Kyiv; they've taken back Kharkiv; they have also most recently taken back the important town of Kherson."

The Russian war in Ukraine now enters the winter months, but the Ukraine forces are better equipped because of more than $20 billion in aid from the United States, according to Austin, speaking with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto at a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"We've seen a number of successes on the battlefield and as we go forward into the winter. We've done a lot to try to prepare the Ukrainians to be prepared for a fight in the winter and enable them to continue to keep pressure on their adversaries throughout the winter months," Austin said.

"I think they'll be in a much better condition than their adversaries because of the things that we've provided them."

The Ukraine fight for its borders is just, and the U.S. will continue to keep its focus on supporting that fight, according to Austin.

"Our focus is to support them throughout; their focus is to make sure that they're doing everything to take back every inch of their sovereign territory," Austin said.

"It's hard to predict how everything will evolve and on what timeline, but we're in this in support of Ukraine as long as it takes."