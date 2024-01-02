×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | uap | oversight | meeting | tim burchett | classified | briefing

House Oversight to Attend Classified UFO Briefing

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 07:54 PM EST

Members of the House Oversight Committee will be convening, at an undisclosed time, for a classified briefing on UFOs, according to information obtained by Axios.

The briefing, which is exclusive to committee members, will take place in the Office of House Security and was organized by the Office of Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. In August, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., sent a letter to Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Thomas A. Monheim, requesting information on "which people and facilities are involved with UAP crash retrieval programs and reverse engineering programs."

Since the time of that letter and the undisclosed date of the upcoming meeting, Burchett has come out to say that aliens are real, and the only reason the government has come out to softly affirm that fact is that there is an inter-agency competition to secure for funding for their own programs.

The government, Burchett told Newsmax last week, used to be secretive about the possibility of alien life and alien technology. "Now they're saying, 'Oh, there's something out there.'"

"You just go down the list. All of our military branches, they're gonna want more money to guess what? To study these things, right? It's just been a cover-up from day one."

But the government, the congressman adds, "handed them off to the military defense contractors years ago, and [that] separation means the media can't address it through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) because these are private enterprises."

In a statement to Congress given a month before Burchett's letter, former intelligence official David Grusch claimed that the government possessed "nonhuman biologics" retrieved from a UFO.

Lawmakers have established a Congressional UAP Caucus, which includes Representatives Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Eric Burlison, R-Mo., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., alongside Burchett.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Members of the House Oversight Committee will be convening, at an undisclosed time, for a classified briefing on UFOs, according to information obtained by Axios.
ufo, uap, oversight, meeting, tim burchett, classified, briefing
299
2024-54-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 07:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved