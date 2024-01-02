House Oversight to Attend Classified UFO Briefing

Members of the House Oversight Committee will be convening, at an undisclosed time, for a classified briefing on UFOs, according to information obtained by Axios.

The briefing, which is exclusive to committee members, will take place in the Office of House Security and was organized by the Office of Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. In August, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., sent a letter to Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Thomas A. Monheim, requesting information on "which people and facilities are involved with UAP crash retrieval programs and reverse engineering programs."

Since the time of that letter and the undisclosed date of the upcoming meeting, Burchett has come out to say that aliens are real, and the only reason the government has come out to softly affirm that fact is that there is an inter-agency competition to secure for funding for their own programs.

The government, Burchett told Newsmax last week, used to be secretive about the possibility of alien life and alien technology. "Now they're saying, 'Oh, there's something out there.'"

"You just go down the list. All of our military branches, they're gonna want more money to guess what? To study these things, right? It's just been a cover-up from day one."

But the government, the congressman adds, "handed them off to the military defense contractors years ago, and [that] separation means the media can't address it through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) because these are private enterprises."

In a statement to Congress given a month before Burchett's letter, former intelligence official David Grusch claimed that the government possessed "nonhuman biologics" retrieved from a UFO.

Lawmakers have established a Congressional UAP Caucus, which includes Representatives Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Eric Burlison, R-Mo., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., alongside Burchett.