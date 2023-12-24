UFO Near Air Force One Causes Stir

A mysterious balloon-like object appeared to hover over Air Force One during President Joe Biden's flight to Los Angeles earlier this month, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The footage of the UFO was captured from a livestream of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) by brothers Peter and Joshua Solorzano, two amateur plane trackers who shared the clip online.

The brothers were filming at LAX as two F-35 fighter jets monitored the skies in order to protect Air Force One. The brothers admired the jets being refueled in midair before a shiny white or silver object all of a sudden appeared on screen.

The object then appears twice more in the video, with the final spotting made an hour after the first sighting of the UFO was made.

The object caused excitement on social media, as to many it looked like "metallic orb" UFOs captured on camera by Reaper drones in the Middle East and studied by the government's official UFO office, the Daily Mail reported.

However, Mick West, a UFO investigator, told the Daily Mail that the object "looks like a balloon and moves like a balloon, but as it's in the LIZ [low information zone], you can't prove it's a balloon."

West said that the object's apparent motion in the video is most likely an illusion, due to it being closer to the camera than the fast-moving plane in the background.

"It appears to be a white object, not moving in the air, just moving with the wind, so zero airspeed," he told the Daily Mail. "There's nothing to suggest it's not a balloon — you just can't prove it."

Earlier this year, NASA for the first time appointed a director of UFOs, admitting it has no explanation for a number of flying objects seen over U.S. skies, according to the New York Post.