UFO Researcher: Peru 'Aliens' Are 'Unknown Species'

The researcher who presented mummified remains from Peru to Mexico's Congress as evidence of "nonhuman" aliens on Earth now claims that tests confirm these remains contain DNA that is "not from any known species."

José Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and UFO researcher, presented the mummified remains to Mexico's Congress in September claiming at the time that testing showed that "these specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

In testimony before the Mexican Congress this week, Maussan claimed that further tests show that 30% of the remains' DNA is "not from any known species," and he brought three Mexican researchers who testified that the remains were "authentic."

Maussan said: "This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner. We have a clear example of nonhuman specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet. The public has the right to know about nonhuman technology and beings. This reality unites humanity rather than dividing us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth."

He added: "These specimens do not belong to our terrestrial evolution. They were not creatures discovered after a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom mines and later transformed into fossilized mummies."