UN Security Council Takes Emergency Meeting on Hostage Situation

The U.N. Security Council will convene Wednesday to discuss for the first time the issue of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The news comes after Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon demanded action from the Security Council in a Sunday letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Slovenian diplomat and Security Council President Samuel Zbogar.

After Danon sent his letter, the U.S., United Kingdom, and France requested a meeting of the Council.

Special: Trump adviser gives grave warning on Israel, see Biden-Harris threat to Jewish state, world peace... See More Here

This will be the first official discussion by the Security Council on the subject of the hostages since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and massacred some 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces found the bodies of six hostages in a Rafah tunnel in southern Gaza. The hostages had been shot multiple times at close range just days before their discovery, Israel's Health Ministry said.

Danon then sent his letter to Guterres and Zbogar calling for an urgent "briefing to condemn Hamas in the strongest possible terms" and "to address the dire situation of the 101 hostages still held in captivity."

Late Monday night, Danon took to social media to say the Security Council will "finally convene on Wednesday for the first time since the October 7 massacre to hold an official discussion on the hostages."

Special: Trump Adviser Issues Grave Warning on Israel... More!

"It is a disgrace that it has taken the Council 11 months and the brutal execution of six hostages by Hamas terrorists to finally convene this discussion. I extend my gratitude to the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France for calling for this meeting," Danon wrote on X.

"The Security Council must unequivocally condemn this Nazi-like terrorist organization and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

Danon is in his second stint as Israeli ambassador to the U.N. The Israeli government in late June approved him to return to the post, which he also served from 2015-2020.