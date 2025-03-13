WATCH TV LIVE

UK PM Starmer Abolishing NHS England

Thursday, 13 March 2025 08:35 AM EDT

In a move reminiscent of President Donald Trump's efforts to streamline the bureaucracy in Washington, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday confirmed plans to abolish the body which leads the National Health Service in England.

Starmer announced the move during a speech on government reform and cutting regulation, Sky News reported.

The prime minister said getting rid of the "arms-length body" NHS England will put the health service "back at the heart of government where it belongs, freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses."

Starmer added that the NHS will "refocus" on cutting waiting times at "your hospital."

NHS England is one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy

