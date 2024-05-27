WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tyrrell county | courthouse | n.c. | lawsuit | monument | slaves | confederate

N.C. County Sued to Remove 'Faithful Slaves' Monument

By    |   Monday, 27 May 2024 10:26 PM EDT

A group of residents in a small North Carolina county filed a federal lawsuit to remove a Confederate-era monument that pays tribute to "our faithful slaves."

The civic group called The Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County filed the suit last week claiming the monument that sits atop the county courthouse "expresses a racially discriminatory message," in violation of the 14th Amendment.

The full inscription, which reads, "In appreciation of our faithful slaves" promotes a "pro-slavery message and a pro-Confederate message," according to the lawsuit.

The 20-foot tall structure, which is 122 years old, features a Confederate soldier standing on a tall pedestal.

"It was put up in the front yard of what was soon to be the Tyrrell County Courthouse, which opened a few months later, to communicate to people that members of the Black community could not expect to get justice inside of that courthouse," Ian Mance, one attorney for the plaintiffs, told CNN.

The monument was unveiled in 1902, witnessed by a crowd of about 3,000 people, The Washington Post reported.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of residents in a small North Carolina county filed a federal lawsuit to remove a Confederate-era monument that pays tribute to "our faithful slaves."
tyrrell county, courthouse, n.c., lawsuit, monument, slaves, confederate, 14th amendment
173
2024-26-27
Monday, 27 May 2024 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved