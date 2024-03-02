×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | sandra day oconnor | statuary hall | capitol

Arizona Lawmakers Reject Sandra Day O'Connor Statue

By    |   Saturday, 02 March 2024 12:38 PM EST

Arizona lawmakers opted not to move forward with a proposal to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor with a statue in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.

"We cannot allow the distinguished members of this body to have to suffer walking by such an undistinguished jurist when they enter here in the morning," said Arizona state Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Mirror.

The Hill reported that the statue would have been placed in Washington, D.C., not the Arizona Capitol.

O'Connor, who died Dec. 1 at the age of 93, is the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Throughout her tenure, she was known for her role in numerous significant cases, often serving as the deciding vote. Born in Texas and raised in Arizona, O'Connor's career was marked by her service across all three branches of Arizona's state government before her appointment to the Supreme Court, according to The Hill.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Arizona lawmakers opted not to move forward with a proposal to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor with a statue in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.
arizona, sandra day oconnor, statuary hall, capitol
162
2024-38-02
Saturday, 02 March 2024 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved