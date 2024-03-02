Arizona Lawmakers Reject Sandra Day O'Connor Statue

Arizona lawmakers opted not to move forward with a proposal to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor with a statue in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.

"We cannot allow the distinguished members of this body to have to suffer walking by such an undistinguished jurist when they enter here in the morning," said Arizona state Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Mirror.

The Hill reported that the statue would have been placed in Washington, D.C., not the Arizona Capitol.

O'Connor, who died Dec. 1 at the age of 93, is the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Throughout her tenure, she was known for her role in numerous significant cases, often serving as the deciding vote. Born in Texas and raised in Arizona, O'Connor's career was marked by her service across all three branches of Arizona's state government before her appointment to the Supreme Court, according to The Hill.