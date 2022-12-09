Twitter Releasing 3-Day Deep Dive on the Banning of Donald Trump

Twitter, under the leadership of its new owner, maverick billionaire Elon Musk, is continuing its deep dive into the flawed and sometimes biased decision-making at the social media topic with a three-day examination of one of its biggest and most controversial actions: the post-1/6 banning of Donald Trump.

On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi -- whose Twitter feed carried the full first releases on behind-the-scenes actions at the company -- began unspooling the story behind the Trump ban, a decision he said "even Twitter's employees understood in the moment ... was a landmark moment in the annals of speech."

The story is so large and high-profile, Taibbi said it would be released in three installments:

"This first installment covers the period before the election through January 6th. Tomorrow, @ShellenbergerMD will detail the chaos inside Twitter on January 7th. On Sunday, @bariweiss will reveal the secret internal communications from the key date of January 8th."

He also had this to say: "We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies."

Trump was banned from Twitter amid critics' concerns and allegations that his rhetoric about a stolen presidential election and wholesale voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election had incited supporters to storm the Capitol. On Jan. 6, hundreds breached the landmark, intent on disrupting congressional certification of Joe Biden's win. Just prior to the breach, Trump led a nearby rally, urging attendeeds to march on the Capitol in protest.

Trump, who relied heavily on Twitter during his administration to voice opinions, announce policies and assail critics, has since formed his own social media company, Truth Social. Though Musk has said Trump's feed is no longer off limits, Trump has indicated he is not planning to resume his Twitter postings.

This is a developing story