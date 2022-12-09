Musk: Twitter to Show if Your Account Is 'Shadow Banned'

Elon Musk is vowing to make more changes to Twitter.

Following last week's release by Musk through journalist Matt Taibbi that said it revealed Twitter's collusion with the Biden 2020 presidential campaign, journalist Bari Weiss disclosed "that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics — all in secret, without informing users."

Weiss dropped the second batch of files on Thursday in a lengthy Twitter thread. Weiss concluded by telling readers to watch for Taibbi's next installment of Twitter Files.

Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted: "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadow banned, the reason why and how to appeal."

In another tweet he added: "Truth brings reconciliation."

And in a third tweet, he wrote: "Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts."

Musk noted there are "obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years."

He also said tweets will soon show how many people have viewed them.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do," he tweeted. "Twitter is much more alive than people think."