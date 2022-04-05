Twitter Alight With Reports of Tiger Woods' Return to Masters

Twitter is buzzing with reports of Tiger Woods' return to the Masters golf tournament.

News of a triumphant return comes over a year after the pro golfer sustained severe injuries in a car accident. On Feb. 23, 2021, while driving in Los Angeles, Woods lost control of his vehicle. According to Mediaite, the accident nearly cost the pro golfer a leg, and the jaws of life had to be used to free him from the wreckage.

But now, Woods appears to be fit and ready to play.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Woods stated that "as of right now I feel like I am going to play."

After the announcement, Twitter was set ablaze, with many commenting and expressing their excitement to see if Woods could clinch his sixth Green Jacket.

Currently, Woods' odds to win the Masters sit at +5000.

According to a tweet from ESPN, "as of right now, Tiger Woods plans to participate at #themasters this week. Woods owns the best career made cut percentage (96% at 22-for-23) of any player at the Masters since it first implemented a cut in 1957."