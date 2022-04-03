Tiger Woods Calls Masters a 'Game-Time Decision'

Tiger Woods announced Sunday that his participation in this week's Masters will be a "game-time decision."

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," Woods tweeted. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Woods, who reportedly played a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, has not played in an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash.

The Masters begins on Thursday. Woods won the green jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Woods, 46, hasn't played a round on the PGA Tour since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters, which was played in November of that year.

The 15-time major champion underwent multiple surgeries on his right leg following a single-car accident near Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.

In Sunday's Twitter post, Woods also offered his congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis for her victory Saturday in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. A sophomore in high school who still doesn't have her driver's license, Davis was the only player to finish under par and became the youngest winner in the tournament's history.