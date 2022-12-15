Twitter Permanently Bans Accounts of Media Members

Twitter has permanently suspended the accounts of media personalities who have been covering Elon Musk since the billionaire and Tesla CEO purchased the social media platform in October.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday the accounts included those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Donie O’Sullivan from CNN, Micah Lee from The Intercept, Matt Binder from Mashable, Steve Herman from Voice of America, unaffiliated journalists Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster and political commentator and former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann.

Each of their Twitter pages shows "Account suspended," followed by "Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

There has been no comment from Twitter or Musk regarding the suspensions.

The suspensions occurred a day after many of those listed above reported on Twitter permanently suspending the accounts that tracked the planes of government agencies, billionaires and high-profile individuals.

The most notable of those was created by Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college student from Florida who used publicly available flight-tracking information to tweet every time Musk's jet took off and landed. Musk considered the account a safety risk for him and his family.

Musk did reply late Thursday to a tweet that showed a screenshot of Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz's comments from Mastodon, a rival of Twitter's, that read, "Musk has begun banning journalists who have criticized him from Twitter including WaPo's Drew Harwell, NYT's Ryan Mac, and CNN's Donie O'Sullivan. My whole [Twitter] timeline is glitched out and people continue to report my tweets, so I'm worried I'll be banned soon too!"

"Criticizing me all day long is totally fine," Musk tweeted, "but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."