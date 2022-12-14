×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: twitter | elon musk jet

Twitter Suspends Bot Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Twitter Suspends Bot Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk (AP)

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 11:58 AM EST

Social media platform Twitter Inc. suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney said Wednesday.

The account tracked movements of Musk's private jet using data in the public domain and puts out alerts.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk."

Sweeney, a 20-year-old University of Central Florida student, tweeted On Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, requested the account be filtered and less visible to users.

Twitter and Sweeney did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In media interviews, Sweeney has said that he turned down a $5,000 offer from the Tesla Inc chief executive officer in 2021 to shut down his bot account.

Sweeney also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk's jet on other platforms - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram and Telegram.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Social media platform Twitter Inc. suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney said Wednesday.
twitter, elon musk jet
165
2022-58-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved