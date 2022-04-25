Twitter Tells Staff Their Jobs Are Safe for 6 Months Until Musk Takes Over

Twitter staff have at least six months of job security, the company told employees, until Elon Musk takes control of the company in a $44 billion acquisition.

The deal for Musk's takeover of Twitter was agreed to on Monday.

The staff were addressed Monday afternoon by CEO Parag Agrawal and board Chairman Bret Taylor. According to two people at the meeting, Agrawal said that ''it's important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening.

''Some of you are concerned, some are you are excited, and some of you are waiting to see how this goes. I know this affects all of you personally. It is an emotional day, and I just want to acknowledge it.''

Employees were told that business will operate as usual until a deal closes in six months, and that there would be no layoffs ''at this time,'' although that may change when Musk officially takes the helm.

New York Times reporter Talmon Smith reported that the company's internal chat rooms were ''absolutely insane.'' One staffer said that '''I feel like im going to throw up..I rly don't wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk.''

''How did we go from poison pill to this so quickly?'' another Twitter employee asked, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

Musk committed to protecting free speech on Twitter, ''defeat the spam bots,'' ''authenticate all humans,'' and said that he planned to ''enhance the product with new features,'' and ''make the algorithms open source to increase trust.''

Musk earlier called for his ''worst critics'' to stay on Twitter because ''that is what free speech means.''