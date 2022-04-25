×
Tags: donald trump | elon musk owned twitter | truth social

Trump Says He Won't Return to Musk-Owned Twitter

Donald J. Trump, the former president of the United States, at a Trump rally (Getty Images)

Monday, 25 April 2022 03:33 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he will not return to social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said.

