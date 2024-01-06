×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: turkey | sweden | membership | antony blinken | nato | russia | invasion

Blinken: Turkey Will Endorse Sweden NATO Accession Soon

Saturday, 06 January 2024 04:28 PM EST

Turkey looks set to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, signaling an end to a saga that has frustrated Washington and its allies.

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission approved the bid last week in a key step towards enlarging the Western bloc after 19 months of delays. The next step is a vote in the parliament's general assembly.

Blinken raised the Swedish bid on the first day of a week-long regional tour to address the Gaza conflict.

"In Turkey, we also talked about the final steps in the process to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO in the coming weeks," he told reporters in Greece, but gave no details.

Sweden made the bid in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections over what he said was Stockholm's protection of people who Ankara deems to be terrorists.

U.S. lawmakers have held up the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it signs off on Swedish membership.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Turkey looks set to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, signaling an end to a saga that has frustrated Washington and its allies.
turkey, sweden, membership, antony blinken, nato, russia, invasion, ukraine
174
2024-28-06
Saturday, 06 January 2024 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved