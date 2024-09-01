Tulsi Gabbard: Harris Shouldn't Be 'Underestimated' on Debate Stage

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 but has since left the party and endorsed former President Donald Trump last week, said that Vice President Kamala Harris is "not to be underestimated" on the debate stage.

"I think Kamala Harris has a lot of experience. She is not to be underestimated," Gabbard told CNN's "State of the Union" in response to a question whether she sees Harris as a "formidable opponent" in the same way the Harris campaign team has described Trump.

Gabbard has been working with Trump recently in debate prep.

Gabbard added that the debate will give an "opportunity for voters" to compare the records of both the current and former administrations, saying that "President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have very different records. This is a unique situation where we have two candidates who have served at the highest offices in the land, President Trump four years as president, Kamala Harris now almost four years as vice president, working alongside President [Joe] Biden."

"If I can be helpful to President Trump in any way, it really is just in sharing experience that I had with her on that debate stage in 2020, and frankly, helping to point out some ways that Kamala Harris has already shown that she is trying to move away from her record, move away from her positions, and how that contradicts the positions and statements that she is making now that she is the Democratic nominee," Gabbard stated, referring to her 2020 bid where she debated Harris.