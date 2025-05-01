Gabbard Won't Rule Out Run for President in '28

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she would not rule out running for president in 2028 or any other year.

"I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country," Gabbard said in a Wednesday interview with "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM.

Gabbard is a former Democrat congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 but dropped out two weeks after the Super Tuesday primaries. She changed her party affiliation to Republican last October and earned President Donald Trump's nomination for director of national intelligence in November.

"If we had talked a year ago, the thought would not have crossed my mind that I would be here and that we would be having this conversation," Gabbard told Kelly. "My decisions in my life have always been made around, How can I best be of service to God? How can I best be of service to our country? And that is what has led me here."

She said she was happy for the opportunity.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service," she added.

Kelly asked Gabbard what she has learned from Trump should she ever run for president again.

"He's a very bold leader. He's making decisions without care for what the media chirps about him," Gabbard said. "He's been so effective and connecting with the American people in ways I think a lot of the politicians, the so-called political pundits here in Washington, D.C., never really understood and maybe a lot of them still don't. It really comes from a place of care."