DNI Gabbard: COVID Origins Exposé 'Very Soon'

Work is progressing on the continued origins of the COVID-19 pandemic through a "special teams group," the Directors Initiative Group, which is focused on investigating several of President Donald Trump's top priorities, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, in an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM Wednesday, said the group is working with National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate the gain-of-function research that had been performed in China and around the world, and results of the probe could be revealed soon.

"In the case of the Wuhan lab, as well as many of these bio labs around the world, it was actually U.S.-funded and led to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in a pandemic or some other major health crisis," Gabbard told Kelly.

She added that the results of the investigation could be shared "very soon" to link the research and the pandemic, and Kelly remarked that if it pans out, then it would show that "Anthony Fauci helped fund the pandemic."

"[This is] the thing that he denied over and over and over to [Kentucky Republican] Sen. Rand Paul's questioning," said Gabbard. "And under oath. So is it any wonder that he sought a preemptive pardon for anything, during a certain period of time, by President [Joe] Biden before he left office?"

The investigation is important, Gabbard added, because it doesn't just deal with the past but the present, as "gain-of-function research is happening in bio labs around the world."

Gabbard added that she was attacked when she warned against U.S.-funded bio labs in Ukraine when the war with Russia started.

"Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs, and if released, could create another COVID-like pandemic," she said. "For that, I was called a Russian asset … we have to end this gain-of-function research and provide the evidence that shows exactly why and how it's in our best interest — the American people's best interest — to bring about an end to it."

Meanwhile, Gabbard, who had been a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination in the past, told Kelly that she would "never rule out" an opportunity to serve the United States.

"If we had talked a year ago, the thought would not have crossed my mind that I would be here and that we would be having this conversation," said Gabbard. "My decisions in my life have always been made around how can I best be of service to God? How can I best be of service to our country? And that is what has led me here. I'm grateful for this opportunity, and I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service."