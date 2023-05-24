Tucker Carlson Rebuilds Studio Fox Dismantled

Fox News reportedly dismantled Tucker Carlson's Maine studio earlier this month after his ouster and the canceling of his prime-time program last month.

The converted barn used to host his former show is now being cleaned up before it will be rebuilt, which could take a month, the Daily Mail reported.

"Fox came in last week and got all their s*** out of there," construction manager Patrick Feeney told the Daily Mail. "They took the set and everything — all the equipment, the chairs, the desk, the fake walls, everything."

Carlson, 54, had promised to launch a program that will be broadcast on Twitter, but the barn will take about a month to be restructured after Fox came and took out its stuff, Feeney told the Daily Mail.

"There’s no hardware in place at all," he continued. "There's not even an infrastructure for a TV studio for a long time."

Exclusive Daily Mail photos show Carlson, his family, and a construction crew outside the converted downtown Woodstock, Maine, barn that has served as a summer broadcast hub.

"We just came to clean it up and get it looking like something again," Feeney told the Daily Mail. "There's no imminent venture. We're just getting ready in case something does happen. There's nothing we're doing other than cleaning the place up, shoring up the walls, making it look good again.

"There's no hardware in place at all," Feeney added. "There's not even an infrastructure for a TV studio for a long time."

While reports have suggested Carlson was fired by Fox News, biographer Chadwick Moore told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" this week that Carlson remains an employee under contract but one without a show and one that might be kept sidelined until his contract expires in January 2025 after the 2024 presidential election.

Moore claimed his sources told him the canceling of Carlson's program was a condition of Dominion Voting System's $787.5 million settlement with Fox, but representatives of both Dominion and Fox have independently denied those claims in statements to Newsmax.

Carlson spends much of the year at his Florida home, but he recently arrived in Maine, according to the report.

"He just got back late last night after meeting with lawyers and all that stuff," Feeney told the Daily Mail. "As you can imagine, he's very, very busy right now."