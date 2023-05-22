'Tucker' Biographer Alleges Dominion 'Demanded' Carlson Firing

A Tucker Carlson biographer is sharing details of his upcoming book, again alleging that Carlson's firing was "a condition demanded by Dominion" in the $787.5 million settlement with Fox.

Carlson's personal Twitter account shared the video of author Chadwick Moore, commenting only with an emoji of eyeballs, suggesting his 7.5 million followers should take a look at the claims.

"It has now been reported that his firing was a condition demanded by Dominion as part of the settlement with Fox; although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation, and they have assured me — even before this news leaked — that is, in fact, the truth," Chadwick said in the two-minute video.

"If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country — possibly until after the next presidential election.

"Knowing Tucker as I do, I am confident that he will not be silenced — as I am sure all of you are as well."

Moore's authorized biography "Tucker" is due to be released July 18, but he tweeted the video Monday morning, expressing urgency on his "scoop."

Variety, one of the nation's leading entertainment news publications, claimed Carlson was told by a Fox Corp. board member his ouster was part of a verbal agreement made with Dominion.

The report also said Dominion had leverage to potentially back out of the deal before it is ultimately finalized in late May — if Carlson was not removed from the network.

Dominion has vehemently denied the reports of having demanded Carlson's firing.

"The reports of our involvement with his firing are 100% false," a Dominion spokesperson told Newsmax after the Variety report was published.

"As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson's employment orally or in writing. Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion.

Fox, too, reiterated its position that it is "categorically false" that Carlson lost his job as part of a Dominion settlement.

Still, Dominion implied that Fox or its staff may be behind these false claims.

"Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately," the Dominion spokesperson said.

But more shed light on the contoversy Monday.

"For the last year, I've been writing the definitive biography of @TuckerCarlson, based on thorough research and 100+ hours of interviews," Moore tweeted. "But there's some info that can't wait for July 18: the scoop on why Fox canceled his show."

Moore said he "was working closely with Tucker when he was taken off the air by Fox," was a regular guest on his show, and "happened to be a guest on the final episode" the Friday night, April 21, before Carlson's "abrupt" firing the following Monday morning.

"I've also seen a monologue that Tucker planned to deliver on Monday, April 24, before his show was abruptly taken off the air," Moore said in the video. "That monologue dealt with, among other things, investigations around Jan. 6 and particularly Ray Epps — the only person captured on video inciting people to violence at the Capitol that day and allegedly an FBI informant, who still has not been arrested or charged."

Both Epps and the FBI have stated categorically that he was neither an informant of the Bureau nor an employee.