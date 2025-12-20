Trump Slams Cooper as 'Radical Left', Praises Whatley

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper on Saturday as being a “radical left” politician and endorsed Republican candidate Michael Whatley at a campaign event, praising him as a “tough, strong guy” and a key ally in North Carolina politics.

Trump lauded Whatley as an “unbelievable warrior,” crediting him with standing firm against what Trump described as election challenges in the state.

He also highlighted Whatley’s close partnership with Lara Trump at the RNC, calling them “a better team than there’s ever been” and recounting that Whatley once said he would choose Lara Trump again as his political coach if given the chance.

Trump called Cooper a “disaster," labeling the former governor as weak on crime and blamed him for the poor recovery process in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

Urging the crowd to support Whatley, Trump framed the race as a fight against what he repeatedly called “radical left” Democrats, criticizing Democratic leadership on crime, border security, and social issues.

Trump emphasized his opposition to open borders and policies related to transgender participation in sports, eliciting brief responses from Whatley that aligned with Trump’s positions.

When invited to speak, Whatley thanked Trump and reflected on supporting him since 2015, citing Trump’s focus on the economy, border security, and restoring American strength abroad. He declared Trump “the most transformational president in our lifetime” and credited him with victories in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Whatley pledged that, if elected, he would be “a fighter every day” for North Carolina, describing himself as a “conservative champion” and a loyal ally to Trump.

He closed by endorsing Trump as both the 45th and 47th president of the United States.